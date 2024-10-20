Home
Mizoram BJP seeks Centre's intervention into halting of minister's convoy by Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles denied the allegations, describing them as misleading and malicious. The letter was sent to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on October 18.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 15:48 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 15:48 IST
India NewsBJPAssam RiflesMizoramAizawl

