Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Mizoram govt urges residents to exercise caution following recent violence in Manipur

The statement also highlighted that the government would take steps to safeguard Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and migrant workers in Manipur.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 15:47 IST
India NewsManipurMizoram

Follow us on :

Follow Us