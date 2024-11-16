Mizoram govt urges residents to exercise caution following recent violence in Manipur

<p>Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Saturday urged residents to exercise "extreme caution" to avoid communal violence in the state, following recent incidents in neighbouring Manipur.</p><p>Over the past week, over 10 people have been killed in Manipur's Jiribam district, which shares a border with Mizoram.</p><p>A statement by the Mizoram Home Department called on residents to avoid actions that could provoke communal incidents within the state.</p>.Mayhem in Manipur: Curfew imposed, internet suspended after protesters attack MLA houses .<p>It reassured that the state government would continue to take measures to ensure the safety and security of all outsiders, particularly those from Manipur.</p><p>The statement also highlighted that the government would take steps to safeguard Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and migrant workers in Manipur.</p><p>The state government expressed sadness over the recent violence in Manipur and extended condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the violence.</p>.<p>Furthermore, the Mizoram government urged the Centre and the Manipur government to take swift and effective actions to contain the ongoing conflict.</p><p>The statement noted that the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has been ongoing for over a year, has caused significant suffering and hardship.</p><p>"Due to the turmoil, many people from Manipur have sought refuge in Mizoram. The state government and people have continued to provide relief to those affected," it said.</p>.<p>The government also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their generous support in providing humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur.</p><p>According to the Mizoram Home Department, more than 7,700 people from Manipur are currently taking shelter in different parts of the state.</p><p>These displaced people, mostly from the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo communities, fled to Mizoram after ethnic violence broke in the neighbouring state on May 3, 2023. </p>