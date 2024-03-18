Preparation for Lok Sabha polls in Aizawl district in full swing

Aizawl: Preparations for election to Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat are in full swing, an official said on Monday.

Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar, who also serves as the returning officer, told reporters that training for various official teams assigned to manage the upcoming polls in 12 assembly constituencies within Aizawl district has been largely completed.

The initial phase of training for polling parties is scheduled for March 26 and March 27, she said.

Randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) has been finalised, and they are currently secured in strong rooms designated for each assembly constituency, she added.

A total of 514 ballot units, 523 control units, and 541 VVPATs have been allocated for Aizawl district for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said.