Sinlung Hills Council elections on November 5

<p>Aizawl: Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana on Thursday announced that the elections for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) will be held on November 5.</p>.<p>Lalthlangliana said the last date for filing nomination is October 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 14.</p>.<p>Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 11, he said.</p>.<p>Voting will be held on November 5 between 7 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will be undertaken as soon as voting is over and all ballot boxes reach constituency headquarters, he said.</p>.<p>According to the final roll published by the state election commission on September 30, there are 23,789 voters, including 11,914 female voters within Sinlung Hills Council.</p>.<p>There are 38 polling stations and 16 of them close to Assam and Manipur borders are declared critical polling stations, according to Lalthlangliana.</p>.<p>He said that adequate police forces will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) have forged a pre-poll electoral alliance and agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement as per which ZPM will contest in 8 out of 12 seats and HPC in 4 seats, ZPM president Lalliansawta said.</p>.<p>The SHC has 12 constituencies, comprising 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram, covering three assembly constituencies in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.</p>.<p>In the last polls held on November 2019, the Mizo National Front (MNF)-HPC combine bagged 10 seats, and the other two were won by independent candidates.</p>.<p>However, in the last five years, there has been a frequent change in the power dynamics in the council and the ZPM-HPC alliance is currently in power.</p>.<p>The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, as a result of the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) or HPC(D) on April 2 that year.</p>.<p>The council has 12 elected members and two nominated seats. It is headed by a Chief Executive Member (CEM).</p>