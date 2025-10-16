Menu
‘Modi frightened of Trump’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Russian oil assurance

Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul said Modi has allowed Trump to "decide and announce" that India will not buy Russian oil besides "keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs".
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 08:40 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 08:40 IST
