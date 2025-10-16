<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, claiming that he is "frightened of (Donald) Trump", as the US President said Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying Russian oil.</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said it appears that Modi is outsourcing key decisions to the US and the "56-inch chest has shrunk and shrivelled".</p><p>Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul said Modi has allowed Trump to "decide and announce" that India will not buy Russian oil besides "keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs".</p><p>"PM Modi is frightened of Trump. 1) Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2) Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3) Cancelled the Finance Minister's visit to America. 4) Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5) Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," Rahul posted on 'X'.</p><p>Trump said, "He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship...We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they have lost a million and a half people. I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing."</p><p>“...He (Modi) is not buying his oil from Russia. It (has) started. He can't do it immediately. It is a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon,” he added. India buying oil from Russia has been a sticking point for the US.</p><p>Attacking the government, Ramesh recalled that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the very first to announce at 5:37 ST on May 10 that India had halted Operation Sindoor. Subsequently, he said, Trump has claimed 51 times in five different countries that he had intervened to stop Operation Sindoor by using tariffs and trade as his weapon of pressure and yet Modi “kept silent”.</p><p>“Now President Trump has declared yesterday that Modi has assured him that India will not import oil from Russia. Modi appears to have outsourced key decisions to America. The 56-inch chest has shrunk and shrivelled,” he posted on 'X'. </p>