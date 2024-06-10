Modi Government 3.0 | Amit Shah profile

Amit Shah has played a pivotal role in the phenomenal growth of the saffron party which helped it to cross the 300-seat mark in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
He is known as the second most influential figure in the country after PM Modi. Born into a prominent Gujarati family in Mumbai in 1964, Shah's political journey began at the age of 16 when he joined the RSS.
His appointment as the secretary of the BJP's Ahmedabad city in 1989 marked a significant milestone in his trajectory. Not without controversy, Shah faced legal challenges, notably in a high-profile fake encounter case in 2010. However, he emerged unscathed, with the court ultimately ruling in his favour.
Published 10 June 2024, 00:24 IST