Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi Government 3.0 | S Jaishankar profile

Currently, he is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:29 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

When S Jaishankar became India's external affairs minister in May 2019, he was largely considered a political lightweight despite his undisputed mastery over foreign policy. In the course of the last five years, he managed to shed that perception. 

Currently, he is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977.

He served as India's foreign secretary during the first tenure of the Modi government (2015-18).

He is a graduate of St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi and has done his Masters in Political Science and an M. Phil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 00:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT