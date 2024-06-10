Modi Government 3.0 | S Jaishankar profile

When S Jaishankar became India's external affairs minister in May 2019, he was largely considered a political lightweight despite his undisputed mastery over foreign policy. In the course of the last five years, he managed to shed that perception.
Currently, he is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977.
He served as India's foreign secretary during the first tenure of the Modi government (2015-18).
He is a graduate of St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi and has done his Masters in Political Science and an M. Phil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.
Published 10 June 2024, 00:29 IST