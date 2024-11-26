Modi government approves Rs 1,115 crore for disaster relief for Karnataka and other states

<p>The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday approved Rs 1115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity building projects for various states across India. </p><p>This decision was made in a high-level meeting under the leadership of Amit Shah, where the MHA took several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country. </p><p>"Committee approves Rs. 139 crore for Uttarakhand, Rs. 139 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs.378 crore for eight North Eastern States, Rs.100 crore for Maharashtra, Rs.72 crore Karnataka, Rs. 72 crore for Kerala, Rs.50 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs.50 crore for West Bengal," the <a href="https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2077290" rel="nofollow">statement </a>read.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>