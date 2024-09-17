Home
Modi has aroused soul of Bharat: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar on PM's birthday

He said the prime minister has firmly set the country on the "unprecedented developmental trajectory"
PTI
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 05:58 IST

New Delhi: Greeting Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the prime minister has firmly set the country on a trajectory towards a developed India by 2047.

In a post on X, the vice president said Modi, in governance for over two decades, and as prime minister for over a decade, has aroused the soul of Bharat, stimulated its cultural values, nurtured its civilisational ethos.

He said the prime minister has firmly set the country on the "unprecedented developmental trajectory"

"With new insights and resolute will, may you continue to lead Bharat for many years to come! Pray almighty to give you the strength and be blessed with good health," Dhankhar wrote.

Published 17 September 2024, 05:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJagdeep Dhankhar

