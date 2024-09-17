Modi has aroused soul of Bharat: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar on PM's birthday

New Delhi: Greeting Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the prime minister has firmly set the country on a trajectory towards a developed India by 2047.

In a post on X, the vice president said Modi, in governance for over two decades, and as prime minister for over a decade, has aroused the soul of Bharat, stimulated its cultural values, nurtured its civilisational ethos.