Modi, Sunak discuss 'early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTA'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday talked to UK PM Rishi Sunak about strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as inking the free trade agreement between the two countries.
“Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement,” Modi said in a post on X.
In a statement, the government announced that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. “They expressed satisfaction on the progress made under the Roadmap 2030 in diverse areas including trade, investment, defence, security, emerging technologies and others,” the statement said.
The two leaders discussed the progress made towards the 'early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement'. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.
“Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings on the upcoming festive occasion of Holi,” the statement said.
(Published 12 March 2024, 16:59 IST)