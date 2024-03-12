Modi, Sunak discuss 'early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTA'

In a statement, the government announced that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. “They expressed satisfaction on the progress made under the Roadmap 2030 in diverse areas including trade, investment, defence, security, emerging technologies and others,” the statement said.

The two leaders discussed the progress made towards the 'early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement'. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings on the upcoming festive occasion of Holi,” the statement said.