Modi's 'silence', P T Usha's 'photo op': Vinesh Phogat makes damning claims ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Having thrown her proverbial hat into the ring, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is now facing the beast that is Indian politics, with the wrestler contesting the Haryana Assembly elections from Julana.

Speaking to Indian Express, the 30-year-old wrestler opened up about her recent trials at the 2024 Olympics, recalling Indian Olympics Association (IOA) chief P T Usha's visit when she was recovering in Paris after an extreme weight cut.

Terming the visit a 'photo op', Phogat said, "I was told that P T Usha was coming … I wasn’t even fully conscious. I was dizzy after becoming unconscious. I was made to sit up."

"It was to post a photo and then tell the media that Vinesh is ‘okay’. In reality, I was not. All this was done to show the media and escape responsibility. All that she told me was ‘Hum tumhare saath mein hai. Theek hai?’ (We are with you, ok?)," the Olympian was quoted as saying by the publication.

For those unaware, Usha reportedly paid Phogat a visit after Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the IOA chief to be with Vinesh, who, at the time, had moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a silver medal following her disqualification at the Paris Games.