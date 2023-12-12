More Sig Sauer rifles for troops as Defence Ministry sanctions procurement of over 70,000 rifles

New Delhi: More Indian soldiers are likely to get the US-made Sig Sauer assault rifles with the Defence Ministry recently sanctioning the procurement of more than 70,000 of these rifles at a price of nearly Rs 800 crore, boosting the fire-power of the troops.

The approval was given at a recent high-level defence meeting, attended by the top brass of the military, sources told DH here on Tuesday.

This will be the second batch of Sig Sauer procurement as the Defence Ministry in February 2019 had signed a Rs 694 crore deal to buy 72,400 assault rifles from Sig Sauer (7.62x51 mm calibre) within a year to replace the indigenous (5.56 x 45 mm) INSAS rifles being used by the troops.

All of the Sig Sauer rifles purchased in 2019 have been inducted and distributed among the troops guarding India’s disputed boundaries with Pakistan and China.