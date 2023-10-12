Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindianagaland

Man sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Nagaland

He had raped the minor on December 13, 2022, when the victim along with her friends went to a jungle to collect firewood. After absconding for a week, the accused surrendered before the Chozuba Women Police Station in the district.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 20:21 IST

Follow Us

A special POCSO court in Nagaland’s Phek district has sentenced a person to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2022.

The conviction order passed by Special Judge Neiko Akami stated that the accused was found guilty of committing penetrative sexual assault on an 11- year-old girl.

He had raped the minor on December 13, 2022, when the victim along with her friends went to a jungle to collect firewood. After absconding for a week, the accused surrendered before the Chozuba Women Police Station in the district.

The court also ordered the payment of Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim, as the incident had caused trauma and physical injury upon her.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 20:21 IST)
India NewsCrimes against womenNagaland

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT