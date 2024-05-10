Naga group alleges government is trying to 'backtrack and disown' the 2015 Framework Agreement

Guwahati: In what could give a twist to the ongoing talks to end the 76-year-old Naga conflict, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM)—a Naga insurgent group in ceasefire—on Friday alleged that the government was trying to 'backtrack and disown' the 2015 Framework Agreement that seeks to find a 'final solution' to the conflict.
The Framework Agreement was signed in New Delhi on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top NSCN-IM leaders to end the country's longest conflict.
The group claims that both the government and the NSCN-IM agreed that the two 'entities' (Nagas and Indians) will co-exist and "share sovereign power". It further claimed the government acknowledged the unique sovereign nature of the Nagas, accepting they were never part of India or Burma.
"In spite of all these commitments and agreements, the Government of India is now trying to backtrack and disown the Framework Agreement by creating situations via agencies of its surrogate Naga factions, opportunists and neighbouring people who are hostile to the cause of the Nagas. The Government of India is bidding away time," the NSCN-IM said in a statement emailed to Deccan Herald.
The group said the Naga people under the banner of NSCN, however, stand firm on the historic Framework Agreement.
"Nagas believe that this Framework Agreement will bring durable peace across the land and cement a lasting relationship between the two communities. It will also guarantee the security of India as well as the future of Nagas. People of both parties fear that betrayal of the Framework Agreement will result in the murder of peace and progress in the region.
"In case the current talks fail, we are apprehensive that a horrible situation will take over the land resulting in human right violations returning to Nagalim.
The Naga people are hopeful that these long-drawn Indo-Naga political talks will conclude in an honourable manner ," said the group.
"It is generally understood that land, government, constitution and the flag are components of sovereignty. We cannot have a talk on sovereignty without these ingredients. The Government of India has recognised the land of the Nagas and their legitimate right to integrate all their ancestral domains under one political roof. Coexistence of the two entities (Nagas and Indians) and sharing of sovereign power has also been agreed upon," it further said.
On several occasions, the NSCN-IM has made its 'core demands' clear. They have stated that their demand for a separate flag and a Constitution (called Yehjabo) for the Nagas as well as the 'integration' of the Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast, is non-negotiable.
However, the Centre has categorically rejected the demands and offered the Nagas to only symbolically use their flag and constitution for reaching a final solution.
The Nagas declared 'independence' in 1947 and launched an armed movement following which hundreds of Nagas and security forces died in the conflict. This violence continued till 1997 until the NSCN-IM agreed for a ceasefire agreement with the Centre and continued negotiations.