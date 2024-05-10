Naga group alleges government is trying to 'backtrack and disown' the 2015 Framework Agreement

"In case the current talks fail, we are apprehensive that a horrible situation will take over the land resulting in human right violations returning to Nagalim.

The Naga people are hopeful that these long-drawn Indo-Naga political talks will conclude in an honourable manner ," said the group.

"It is generally understood that land, government, constitution and the flag are components of sovereignty. We cannot have a talk on sovereignty without these ingredients. The Government of India has recognised the land of the Nagas and their legitimate right to integrate all their ancestral domains under one political roof. Coexistence of the two entities (Nagas and Indians) and sharing of sovereign power has also been agreed upon," it further said.