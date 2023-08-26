NSCN-IM holds talks with Centre with issues of flag, constitution on agenda

Sources involved in the process said that the government has expressed its willingness to move forward with the demand for a separate flag, but conversations around the constitution persist. The government had, in 2018, said that a constitution cannot be named such, and so, the word ‘izabo’ was suggested by the Naga bodies.

Muivah had said earlier this month that the government much come clear about its stand on the constitution and the flag. During his Naga Independence Day speech on August 14, he said that these two terms were “naturally inseparable from the sovereignty of a people.”

“There is no ambiguity among us about it, and the Indian government must accept it. They must take the stand,” he said.

The framework agreement for the Naga Peace talks was signed in August 2015, and over the years while the dialogue has progressed, in November 2017, the Centre signed agreements with six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). The NSCN Khaplang faction has steadfastly stayed away.