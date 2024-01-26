Six killed in 'rat-hole' coal mine accident in Nagaland

Guwahati: At least six workers from neighbouring Assam died and four others were seriously injured after a fire reportedly broke out inside a "rat-hole" coal mine in Nagaland's Wokha district.
Officials said the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Risayan, an interior village, but it came to light in the evening.
Another report said that the workers died after the mine collapsed trapping all 10. Four were rescued with serious burn injuries, sources said.
Wokha district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.
Sources said the victims were from Sonitpur district in Assam.
Coal mines in the tribal state of Nagaland are not illegal and the government has no right over mining in land owned by villagers and the community. But officials in the state said that the miners did not follow the safety parameters leading to the tragedy.
Rat-hole mines:
In rat-hole mines, the land is dug by workers using spades and other equipment and they literally crawl inside the tunnel giving them the name.
Similar 'rat hole' mining in Meghalaya led to several similar mishaps till the National Green Tribunal ordered a blanket ban in 2014. But the state government said mining in the state would begin soon by adopting scientific ways and following safety parameters as the livelihood of a large population in Meghalaya depends on it.
There is also a strong demand for strict regulations of the mines in Nagaland too.