Six killed in 'rat-hole' coal mine accident in Nagaland

Guwahati: At least six workers from neighbouring Assam died and four others were seriously injured after a fire reportedly broke out inside a "rat-hole" coal mine in Nagaland's Wokha district.

Officials said the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Risayan, an interior village, but it came to light in the evening.

Another report said that the workers died after the mine collapsed trapping all 10. Four were rescued with serious burn injuries, sources said.

Wokha district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.