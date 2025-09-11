Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nari Shakti sails: All-women circumnavigation mission of Indian armed forces begins from Gateway of India

The team is expected to return in May 2026.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Samudra Pradakshina.

Samudra Pradakshina.

The Crew.

The Crew.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 09:20 IST
India NewsIndian Armed ForcesAtmanirbhar Bharatcircumnavigation

Follow us on :

Follow Us