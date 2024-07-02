'Nation will be proud' if ISRO able to take PM Modi to space: S Somanath

He also said that he could not consider any candidate, including VIPs, for the mission as of now since he is limited by the "availability of the trained astronauts" who can be potential candidates.

Elaborating on his response to accommodate PM Modi in the mission, the ISRO chief said that while he would he very happy to oblige, "that's not the point here"—he pointed at the other responsibilities that the PM would have. Somanath also emphasised ISRO's desire to develop human spaceflight capability first before thinking of such a venture.

This comes after his recent address at the India Space Congress 2024 where the ISRO chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Amrit Kaal includes extending human space activity beyond the Gaganyaan mission, with the goal of landing on the moon by 2040.

However, he added India's current rockets are not sufficiently advanced for round trips to the moon. Developing rockets with higher payload capacity is essential for both bringing back samples and future human missions, the ISRO chairman said.

Earlier this year, PM Modi revealed the names of the four Indian astronauts, who are all highly experienced Indian Air Force test pilots. From that group, a few will travel to space next year in an Indian spacecraft.

Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan and Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are the four astronauts selected for the ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

(With PTI inputs)