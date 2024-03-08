JOIN US
National Creators Award 2024: Check out the winners

Here we take a look at the winners of the first ever National Creators Award held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 8, 2024. The National Creators Award recognises the talent of our creator's community and celebrates their passion for driving a positive change.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 12:18 IST

Maharashtra’s Malhar Kalambe who has led the weekly clean-up beach drives since 2017 has won the "Swachhata Ambassador" title at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@kalambemalhar

Tech expert Naman Deshmukh bagged the “Best Creator” award in education category at the National Creators Award.

Credit: Instagram/@techplusgadgets

Digital creator Pankti Pandey clinched the “Green Champion” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@zerowasteadda

Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji won the “Tech Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@technicalguruji

Gamer and YouTuber Nischay Malhan won the “Gaming Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@triggeredinsaan

Maithili Thakur took home the prestigious “Cultural Ambassador of the Year” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@maithilithakur

Entrepreneur Aman Gupta walked away with the “Best Celebrity Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@boatxaman

RJ Raunac won the “Best Creative Creator” (Male) award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@rjraunac

Jaya Kishori was adjudged as the “Best Creator for Social Change” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@iamjayakishori

Keerthika Govindhasamy was felicitated as the “Best Storyteller” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@keerthihistory

Ranveer Allahbadia was awarded the “Best Disruptor of the Year” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@beerbiceps

Kili Paul won the “Best International Creators” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@kili_paul

Janhvi Singh was awarded the “Heritage Fashion Icon” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvsingh

Kamiya Jani walked away with the “Best Travel Creator” title at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@kamiya_jani

Abhi and Niyu were the proud recipients of the “New India Campaign” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@abhiandniyu

Piyush Purohit won the prestigious “Best Nano Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@aboyfrompahad

Aridaman won “Best Micro Creator” title at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@vedic_siddhanta

Ankit Baiyanpuria was felicitated with the “Health and Fitness Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@ankit_baiyanpuria

Kabita Singh took home the “Best Food Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@kabitaskitchen

Shraddha won the “Best Creative Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.

Credit: Instagram/@aiyyoshraddha

(Published 08 March 2024, 12:18 IST)
