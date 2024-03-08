National Creators Award 2024: Check out the winners

Maharashtra’s Malhar Kalambe who has led the weekly clean-up beach drives since 2017 has won the "Swachhata Ambassador" title at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@kalambemalhar
Tech expert Naman Deshmukh bagged the “Best Creator” award in education category at the National Creators Award.
Credit: Instagram/@techplusgadgets
Digital creator Pankti Pandey clinched the “Green Champion” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@zerowasteadda
Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji won the “Tech Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@technicalguruji
Gamer and YouTuber Nischay Malhan won the “Gaming Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@triggeredinsaan
Maithili Thakur took home the prestigious “Cultural Ambassador of the Year” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@maithilithakur
Entrepreneur Aman Gupta walked away with the “Best Celebrity Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@boatxaman
RJ Raunac won the “Best Creative Creator” (Male) award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@rjraunac
Jaya Kishori was adjudged as the “Best Creator for Social Change” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@iamjayakishori
Keerthika Govindhasamy was felicitated as the “Best Storyteller” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthihistory
Ranveer Allahbadia was awarded the “Best Disruptor of the Year” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@beerbiceps
Kili Paul won the “Best International Creators” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@kili_paul
Janhvi Singh was awarded the “Heritage Fashion Icon” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvsingh
Kamiya Jani walked away with the “Best Travel Creator” title at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@kamiya_jani
Abhi and Niyu were the proud recipients of the “New India Campaign” at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@abhiandniyu
Piyush Purohit won the prestigious “Best Nano Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@aboyfrompahad
Aridaman won “Best Micro Creator” title at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@vedic_siddhanta
Ankit Baiyanpuria was felicitated with the “Health and Fitness Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@ankit_baiyanpuria
Kabita Singh took home the “Best Food Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@kabitaskitchen
Shraddha won the “Best Creative Creator” award at the National Creators Award in New Delhi.
Credit: Instagram/@aiyyoshraddha