National Education Policy: Pradhan accuses Stalin of pitting states against each other

The education minister questioned Stalin on the state's "principled" opposition to NEP.

"Are you opposing education in mother tongue including Tamil? Are you opposing the conduct of exams in Indian languages including Tamil?

"Are you opposing the creation of textbooks and content in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposed to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP?" he questioned.

Stalin had this morning shared a news report on X about Samagra Shiksha funds being slashed by the Centre for the states refusing to implement NEP.

"Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity? I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!" Stalin wrote.