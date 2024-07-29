Nearly 60 properties from India on Tentative List for inclusion on World Heritage List, says govt

New Delhi: There are nearly 60 properties in India which find a place in the Tentative List for further inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, according to information shared by the government in Parliament on Monday.

A Tentative List is an inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) is being held in New Delhi from July 21 to July 31.