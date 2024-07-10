Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
NEET-UG case: Centre files affidavit in SC ahead of July 11 hearing, denies any 'mass malpractices'

The SC on Monday had asked the NTA and the Centre to submit reports on the steps taken and also the possibility of involving data analytics in cyber forensics unit or any employed by the govt to identify suspect cases.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 17:32 IST

The Centre on Wednesday evening filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in the NEET-UG case as the deadline to submit the report ended today, LiveLaw reports.

According to the publication, the Centre denied any "mass malpractices" in the NEET-UG exam.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging paper leakage and other malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

The SC asked the NTA and the Centre to submit reports on the steps taken and also the possibility of involving data analytics in cyber forensics unit or any employed by the govt to identify suspect cases.

Published 10 July 2024, 17:32 IST
India NewsNEETNEET Exam

