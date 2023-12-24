Nepal to send special souvenirs for Ram Temple inauguration

The journey from Janakpurdham will pass through Jaleshwar Nath, Malangwa, Simraungadh, Gadhimai, Birgunj to Betiya, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Shaligram stones collected from the Kaligandaki riverbank in Nepal were sent to Ayodhya to make the statue of Lord Ram, which will be installed in the temple on the inauguration day