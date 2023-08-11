New Bill to replace IPC introduces community service as a punitive measure

For the first time, community service is entering India's penal code as punishment for petty offences.

Those accused of defamation, public servants engaged in trade, drunkards creating nuisance in public places, those attempting suicide, and those making defamatory allegations against President, Vice President and Governors may escape jail term as the new proposal provides for community service as a punitive option.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which proposes to repeal the Indian Penal Code (IPC), provides for community service as one of the six punishments—death, imprisonment for life, rigorous or simple imprisonment, forfeiture of property, fine, and community service—offenders can face.