New In Pics | July 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 03:37 IST

A Philippine Air Force FA-50PH pilot holds an Australian flag after arriving at RAAF Base Darwin, ahead of the Exercise Pitch Black war games, in Australia.

Credit: Australian Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's private residence lit up ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill in Mumbai on July 10, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on July 10, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man with a child rides a scooter during rains in Amritsar on July 10, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fans react to the Copa America semi-final match between Colombia and Uruguay at Parque de la 93 in Bogota, Colombia on July 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows the wreckage of a car whose driver lost his way and fell into a sewage canal and died due to heavy rain according to local media, in Veracruz, Mexico on July 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 11 July 2024, 03:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

