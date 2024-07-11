New In Pics | July 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A Philippine Air Force FA-50PH pilot holds an Australian flag after arriving at RAAF Base Darwin, ahead of the Exercise Pitch Black war games, in Australia.
Credit: Australian Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's private residence lit up ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill in Mumbai on July 10, 2024.
President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on July 10, 2024.
A man with a child rides a scooter during rains in Amritsar on July 10, 2024.
Fans react to the Copa America semi-final match between Colombia and Uruguay at Parque de la 93 in Bogota, Colombia on July 10, 2024.
A view shows the wreckage of a car whose driver lost his way and fell into a sewage canal and died due to heavy rain according to local media, in Veracruz, Mexico on July 10, 2024.
