New In Pics | July 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 03:12 IST

A recortador jumps over a fighting bull during a contest at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A reveler looks on as members of the LGBTQ+ community take part in the Latin American Gay Pride parade, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Leaves of palm trees sway in the wind before the arrival of tropical storm Beryl, in Rockport, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A devotee dressed as Potharaju performs during the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, at the Golconda Fort.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A pigeon perches on Sprouts, a public art installation near the AIIMS Hospital, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 08 July 2024, 03:12 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

