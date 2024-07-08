New In Pics | July 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A recortador jumps over a fighting bull during a contest at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
A reveler looks on as members of the LGBTQ+ community take part in the Latin American Gay Pride parade, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Leaves of palm trees sway in the wind before the arrival of tropical storm Beryl, in Rockport, Texas.
A devotee dressed as Potharaju performs during the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, at the Golconda Fort.
Devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra.
A pigeon perches on Sprouts, a public art installation near the AIIMS Hospital, in New Delhi.
