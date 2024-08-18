News in Pics | August 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Students show their 'rakhis' ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Nadia.
Students stand around a huge 'Rakhi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Nagpur.
Demonstration against Israeli PM Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza.
A plume of smoke rises as the Jasper Complex Wildfire continues to burn in Jasper National Park in Canada.
Oil well specialist and lawyer search for abandoned oil wells in Ward County, Texas.
A person gets a tattoo done at the Mexico Tattoo Convention in Mexico City
Published 18 August 2024, 02:30 IST