News in Pics | August 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 02:30 IST

Students show their 'rakhis' ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Nadia.

Credit: PTI Photo

Students stand around a huge 'Rakhi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Demonstration against Israeli PM Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A plume of smoke rises as the Jasper Complex Wildfire continues to burn in Jasper National Park in Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil well specialist and lawyer search for abandoned oil wells in Ward County, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person gets a tattoo done at the Mexico Tattoo Convention in Mexico City

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 18 August 2024, 02:30 IST
