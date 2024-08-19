News in Pics | August 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A woman ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, along the India-Bangladesh border, near Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, West Bengal.
INS Tabar commanded by Captain MR Harish arrives in Denmark for a two-day visit, in Esbjerg.
Daniel, 17, a visitor from Kentucky, holds Mack, a Shih Tzu, as he looks toward activists marching ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), in Chicago, Illinois, US.
People take part in a protest organised by pro-abortion rights, pro-LGBT rights and pro-Palestinian activists, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), in Chicago, Illinois, US.
Pedestrains on a road amid heavy monsoon rain, in Shimla.
Devotees whispers in the ear of 'Nandi' on the last Monday of holy month of Shravan, at Sukleswar temple in Guwahati.
