News in Pics | August 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 04:53 IST

A woman ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, along the India-Bangladesh border, near Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

INS Tabar commanded by Captain MR Harish arrives in Denmark for a two-day visit, in Esbjerg.

Credit: PTI Photo

Daniel, 17, a visitor from Kentucky, holds Mack, a Shih Tzu, as he looks toward activists marching ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in a protest organised by pro-abortion rights, pro-LGBT rights and pro-Palestinian activists, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pedestrains on a road amid heavy monsoon rain, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees whispers in the ear of 'Nandi' on the last Monday of holy month of Shravan, at Sukleswar temple in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 19 August 2024, 04:53 IST
