News in Pics | July 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 02:10 IST
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 02:10 IST

Devotees offer prayers at a temple as dark clouds hover in the sky, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Women use a makeshift raft to cross flood waters, in Kamrup district.

Credit: PTI Photo 

An Argentina fan inside the stadium before the match between Argentina and Ecuador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fish swim near recovering coral reefs after bleaching in late December 2023 due to extreme weather, in Bondalem village, Buleleng regency, Bali.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A member of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party dressed in costume poses for a photo as staff count ballot papers for Richmond and Northallerton during the UK election in Northallerton, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Spectators watch as fireworks explode near the Washington Monument during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo  

Published 05 July 2024, 02:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

