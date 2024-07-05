News in Pics | July 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Devotees offer prayers at a temple as dark clouds hover in the sky, in Varanasi.
Women use a makeshift raft to cross flood waters, in Kamrup district.
An Argentina fan inside the stadium before the match between Argentina and Ecuador.
Fish swim near recovering coral reefs after bleaching in late December 2023 due to extreme weather, in Bondalem village, Buleleng regency, Bali.
A member of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party dressed in costume poses for a photo as staff count ballot papers for Richmond and Northallerton during the UK election in Northallerton, Britain.
Spectators watch as fireworks explode near the Washington Monument during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington.
