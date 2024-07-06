News in Pics | July 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Archaeologists find ruins of 4,000 year-old temple in Peru.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Devotees visit the Golconda Fort ahead of the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, in Hyderabad.
An unexploded World War-II bomb (above) after being discovered in an open field, which was later defused (below), in Jhargram district.
People carry their pets through a flood affected area, in Guwahati.
A Cal Fire fireman works a hot spot as the French Fire approaches Mariposa, California.
