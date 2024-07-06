Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | July 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 03:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Archaeologists find ruins of 4,000 year-old temple in Peru.

Archaeologists find ruins of 4,000 year-old temple in Peru.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Devotees visit the Golconda Fort ahead of the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, in Hyderabad.

Devotees visit the Golconda Fort ahead of the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

An unexploded World War-II bomb (above) after being discovered in an open field, which was later defused (below), in Jhargram district.

An unexploded World War-II bomb (above) after being discovered in an open field, which was later defused (below), in Jhargram district.

Credit: PTI Photo

People carry their pets through a flood affected area, in Guwahati.

People carry their pets through a flood affected area, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI Photo

A Cal Fire fireman works a hot spot as the French Fire approaches Mariposa, California.

A Cal Fire fireman works a hot spot as the French Fire approaches Mariposa, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 July 2024, 03:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT