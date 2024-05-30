News in Pics | May 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Visitors at the Marine Drive seafront amid heatwave conditions, in Mumbai.
Smoke billows during a forest fire, amid heatwave conditions, in Shimla district.
Children bathe from a pipe on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in Moradabad district.
Workers of Finca Cuyancua, a small-scale artisanal producer, extract cocoa beans in Izalco, El Salvador.
The RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile being successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from Su-30 MK-I platform of Indian Air Force (IAF), off the coast of Odisha.
Cars drive with skyscrapers of Moskva City business district seen in the background during sunset in Moscow.
Published 30 May 2024, 02:58 IST