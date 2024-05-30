Home
News in Pics | May 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 02:58 IST
Visitors at the Marine Drive seafront amid heatwave conditions, in Mumbai.

Visitors at the Marine Drive seafront amid heatwave conditions, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Smoke billows during a forest fire, amid heatwave conditions, in Shimla district.

Smoke billows during a forest fire, amid heatwave conditions, in Shimla district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Children bathe from a pipe on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in Moradabad district.

Children bathe from a pipe on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in Moradabad district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Workers of Finca Cuyancua, a small-scale artisanal producer, extract cocoa beans in Izalco, El Salvador.

Workers of Finca Cuyancua, a small-scale artisanal producer, extract cocoa beans in Izalco, El Salvador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile being successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from Su-30 MK-I platform of Indian Air Force (IAF), off the coast of Odisha.

The RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile being successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from Su-30 MK-I platform of Indian Air Force (IAF), off the coast of Odisha.

Credit: PTI Photo

Cars drive with skyscrapers of Moskva City business district seen in the background during sunset in Moscow.

Cars drive with skyscrapers of Moskva City business district seen in the background during sunset in Moscow.

Credit: Reuters Photo

