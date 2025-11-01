News in Pics | November 1, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A woman lights earthen lamps at Mauj Giri ghat along the banks of Yamuna river as part of 'Kalindi Mahotsav' celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Rowers practice at Sukhna Lake during sunrise, in Chandigarh
A camel performs at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan
Leopords rest inside an enclosure at Sarthana Nature Park, in Surat
A drone view shows Araguaian river dolphins swimming in the Tocantins river near Pedral do Lourenco, a natural rocky formation on the Tocantins River that may be blown up to build the Araguaia-Tocantins riverway, in Itupiranga, Para State, Brazil
A family travels by boat to join clean-up efforts against water lettuce (Pistia stratiotes), an invasive plant species that impedes navigation and fishing, in El Cerron Grande reservoir, in El Paraiso, El Salvador
