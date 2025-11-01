Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 1, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A woman lights earthen lamps at Mauj Giri ghat along the banks of Yamuna river as part of 'Kalindi Mahotsav' celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

A woman lights earthen lamps at Mauj Giri ghat along the banks of Yamuna river as part of 'Kalindi Mahotsav' celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

Rowers practice at Sukhna Lake during sunrise, in Chandigarh

Rowers practice at Sukhna Lake during sunrise, in Chandigarh

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A camel performs at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan

A camel performs at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan

Credit: PTI Photo

Leopords rest inside an enclosure at Sarthana Nature Park, in Surat

Leopords rest inside an enclosure at Sarthana Nature Park, in Surat

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A drone view shows Araguaian river dolphins swimming in the Tocantins river near Pedral do Lourenco, a natural rocky formation on the Tocantins River that may be blown up to build the Araguaia-Tocantins riverway, in Itupiranga, Para State, Brazil

A drone view shows Araguaian river dolphins swimming in the Tocantins river near Pedral do Lourenco, a natural rocky formation on the Tocantins River that may be blown up to build the Araguaia-Tocantins riverway, in Itupiranga, Para State, Brazil

Credit: Reuters Photos

A family travels by boat to join clean-up efforts against water lettuce (Pistia stratiotes), an invasive plant species that impedes navigation and fishing, in El Cerron Grande reservoir, in El Paraiso, El Salvador

A family travels by boat to join clean-up efforts against water lettuce (Pistia stratiotes), an invasive plant species that impedes navigation and fishing, in El Cerron Grande reservoir, in El Paraiso, El Salvador

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 00:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us