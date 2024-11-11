Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 00:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Pet Shop Boys perform at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards at Manchester Co-op Live in Manchester, Britain.

Pet Shop Boys perform at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards at Manchester Co-op Live in Manchester, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A drone picture of surfers trying to ride the same wave to break the Guinness World Record, in Santos, Brazi.

A drone picture of surfers trying to ride the same wave to break the Guinness World Record, in Santos, Brazi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

France's Fabrice Amedeo and sailors in action during the race.

France's Fabrice Amedeo and sailors in action during the race.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An artist dressed as Goddess Kali performs during ‘Kalindi Mahotsav’, in Prayagraj.

An artist dressed as Goddess Kali performs during ‘Kalindi Mahotsav’, in Prayagraj.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Devotees carry a child on a ‘palki’ during ‘Kumari Puja’, in Kolkata.

Devotees carry a child on a ‘palki’ during ‘Kumari Puja’, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

People visit Shanghumugham beach during sunset, in Thiruvananthapuram.

People visit Shanghumugham beach during sunset, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 00:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us