News in Pics | November 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Pet Shop Boys perform at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards at Manchester Co-op Live in Manchester, Britain.
A drone picture of surfers trying to ride the same wave to break the Guinness World Record, in Santos, Brazi.
France's Fabrice Amedeo and sailors in action during the race.
An artist dressed as Goddess Kali performs during ‘Kalindi Mahotsav’, in Prayagraj.
Devotees carry a child on a ‘palki’ during ‘Kumari Puja’, in Kolkata.
People visit Shanghumugham beach during sunset, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Published 11 November 2024, 00:29 IST