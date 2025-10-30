Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Mothers who lost their children in Jhalawar school tragedy find hope with reverse sterilisation

Both women had undergone sterilisation under the family welfare initiative before the tragedy on July 25 this year.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 05:20 IST
India NewshealthRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us