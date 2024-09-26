Home
News in Pics | September 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 03:15 IST

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival, in Hyderabad

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival, in Hyderabad

Credit: PTI Photo

Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for 'The Little Prince', a theatrical production based on French author Antoine de Saint-Exupery's novel of the same title, at The Grand Theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai

Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for 'The Little Prince', a theatrical production based on French author Antoine de Saint-Exupery's novel of the same title, at The Grand Theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai

Credit: PTI Photo

A trunk burns during a wildfire, in Quito, Ecuador

A trunk burns during a wildfire, in Quito, Ecuador

Credit: Reuters Photo

People play soccer on the beach in Toubab Dialaw on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal.

People play soccer on the beach in Toubab Dialaw on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal.

Credit: reuters Photo

A drone view shows fishermen pushing an aluminium canoe to try to go fishing, in the middle of the dry bed of the Puraquequara lake caused by severe drought in the Amazon, in Manaus, Brazil

A drone view shows fishermen pushing an aluminium canoe to try to go fishing, in the middle of the dry bed of the Puraquequara lake caused by severe drought in the Amazon, in Manaus, Brazil

Credit: Reuters Photo

A general view shows large rocks, debris and mud left after a landslide on the highway on the way from Puerto Escondido to Oaxaca, in the aftermath of Hurricane John, Oaxaca state, Mexico

A general view shows large rocks, debris and mud left after a landslide on the highway on the way from Puerto Escondido to Oaxaca, in the aftermath of Hurricane John, Oaxaca state, Mexico

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 26 September 2024, 03:15 IST
