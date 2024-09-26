News in Pics | September 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Navratri festival, in Hyderabad
Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for 'The Little Prince', a theatrical production based on French author Antoine de Saint-Exupery's novel of the same title, at The Grand Theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai
A trunk burns during a wildfire, in Quito, Ecuador
People play soccer on the beach in Toubab Dialaw on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal.
A drone view shows fishermen pushing an aluminium canoe to try to go fishing, in the middle of the dry bed of the Puraquequara lake caused by severe drought in the Amazon, in Manaus, Brazil
A general view shows large rocks, debris and mud left after a landslide on the highway on the way from Puerto Escondido to Oaxaca, in the aftermath of Hurricane John, Oaxaca state, Mexico
