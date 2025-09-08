Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 8, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 23:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Demonstrators sit on graves inside the General Cemetery after fleeing clashes with police outside, during a rally ahead of the 52nd anniversary of Chile's 1973 military coup, in Santiago, Chile.

Demonstrators sit on graves inside the General Cemetery after fleeing clashes with police outside, during a rally ahead of the 52nd anniversary of Chile's 1973 military coup, in Santiago, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian carries a wounded girl in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the evacuated Al Jazeera Club, where displaced people had been sheltering, in Gaza City.

A Palestinian carries a wounded girl in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the evacuated Al Jazeera Club, where displaced people had been sheltering, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A life-sized McLaren built from Lego stands ahead of the IAA auto show, in Munich, Germany.

A life-sized McLaren built from Lego stands ahead of the IAA auto show, in Munich, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Doris Aguirre, an immigrant from Honduras, participates virtually in a Sunday service of the immigrant-focused Lincoln United Methodist Church, due to the threat of immigration sweeps, in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Doris Aguirre, an immigrant from Honduras, participates virtually in a Sunday service of the immigrant-focused Lincoln United Methodist Church, due to the threat of immigration sweeps, in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People prepare to immerse the ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

People prepare to immerse the ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Credit: PTI Photo

Workers and others segregate freshly harvested walnuts, at Harwan, in Srinagar district.

Workers and others segregate freshly harvested walnuts, at Harwan, in Srinagar district.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 23:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us