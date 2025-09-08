News in Pics | September 8, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Demonstrators sit on graves inside the General Cemetery after fleeing clashes with police outside, during a rally ahead of the 52nd anniversary of Chile's 1973 military coup, in Santiago, Chile.
A Palestinian carries a wounded girl in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the evacuated Al Jazeera Club, where displaced people had been sheltering, in Gaza City.
A life-sized McLaren built from Lego stands ahead of the IAA auto show, in Munich, Germany.
Doris Aguirre, an immigrant from Honduras, participates virtually in a Sunday service of the immigrant-focused Lincoln United Methodist Church, due to the threat of immigration sweeps, in Chicago, Illinois, US.
People prepare to immerse the ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Workers and others segregate freshly harvested walnuts, at Harwan, in Srinagar district.
Published 07 September 2025, 23:29 IST