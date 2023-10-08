News Live: 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman Sea
Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 03:19 IST
Highlights
03:1908 Oct 2023
91st anniversary day celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF) underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
02:4208 Oct 2023
Karnataka: Visuals from a firecracker store in Attibele where 12 people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the shop yesterday.
24:0508 Oct 2023
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman Sea at 03:20 am today: National Centre for Seismology
91st anniversary day celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF) underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
CM Yogi Adityanath meets people and offers prayers at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham.
Karnataka: Visuals from a firecracker store in Attibele where 12 people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the shop yesterday.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the accident site today.
Villagers distribute food and medicines to people affected by floods in Sikkim
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman Sea at 03:20 am today: National Centre for Seismology
California Caste Bill gets vetoed by Governor Newsom
(Published 08 October 2023, 02:37 IST)