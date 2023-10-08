Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman Sea

Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 03:19 IST

Highlights
03:1908 Oct 2023

91st anniversary day celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF) underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

02:4208 Oct 2023

Karnataka: Visuals from a firecracker store in Attibele where 12 people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the shop yesterday.

24:0508 Oct 2023

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman Sea at 03:20 am today: National Centre for Seismology

03:1808 Oct 2023

CM Yogi Adityanath meets people and offers prayers at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the accident site today.

24:0508 Oct 2023

Villagers distribute food and medicines to people affected by floods in Sikkim

24:0508 Oct 2023

24:0508 Oct 2023

California Caste Bill gets vetoed by Governor Newsom

(Published 08 October 2023, 02:37 IST)
