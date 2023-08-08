Security deployed as ASI will continue its survey for the fifth day at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi today.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 02:46 IST
Pakistan: UC chairman among 7 killed in blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur
Philippines summons China envoy over water cannon incident in disputed sea
J&K | A couple was arrested for impersonating as IPS & IAS officers yesterday. They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers & other favours. They were identified as Manmohan Ganjoo and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo. Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel. Laptops, mobile phones, cash, jewellery, fake transfer/appointment orders & other incriminating articles were recovered from his house: Srinagar Police
Maharashtra | A woman passenger, aged 29 years sustained injuries after she was thrown out of a train at Dadar station. The incident took place on 6th August in the ladies compartment of Udyan Express coming from Pune to Mumbai. The accused tried to molest the victim, but when she resisted, the accused pushed her from the moving train. GRP police arrested the accused from CSMT station. Dadar GRP Police has registered a case against the accused under various sections of IPC: Mumbai Railway Police
Washington, DC | Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz announced they will lead a bipartisan Congressional Member Delegation to India in their capacity as co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. The lawmakers will visit Red Fort where PM Modi will address the nation on August 15th, Independence Day. They will meet with business, tech, government, and Bollywood leaders in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and visit Raj Ghat, a historic memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.
Varanasi, UP: As the ASI will continue the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, "The survey will start at 8 am today...It seems the survey of the dome hasn't been completed. 'Tahkhana' is also being surveyed...Without removing the rubble, photography and videography is not possible..."
Varanasi, UP: As the ASI will continue the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, Hindu side Petitioner Rekha Pathak says, "...The 'Tahkhana' might be opened today...We are very excited about the survey. It has become our routine to get up in the morning and head for duty...That's how we feel...Our work is to supervise...We have had talks and the survey starts at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm..."
Srinagar, J&K | Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from the Pantha Chowk base camp to Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy Amarnath Cave.
Niger: Acting US deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland meets junta members
