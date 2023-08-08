Security deployed as ASI will continue its survey for the fifth day at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi today.

Varanasi, UP: As the ASI will continue the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, Hindu side Petitioner Rekha Pathak says, "...The 'Tahkhana' might be opened today...We are very excited about the survey. It has become our routine to get up in the morning and head for duty...That's how we feel...Our work is to supervise...We have had talks and the survey starts at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm..."