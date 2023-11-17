NFDC India to launch digital collectible project at IFFI 2023

'The Platinum tier, comprising a limited 200 exclusive collectibles only, is priced at Rs 10,000 each with the highest number of benefits, offering significant priceless utilities that extend from the 54th IFFI to the 55th IFFI. Collectors can avail complete access to IFFI Goa 2023 or IFFI Goa 2024, access to National Film Archive of India's (NFAI) Film Circle membership as well as multiple visits to the National Museum of Indian Cinema and its utilities.