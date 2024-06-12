NHRC issues advisory to states on welfare of widows

New Delhi: Government should make a law that punishes family members who force widows to fend for themselves after benefitting from her property and take steps to link those who want to remarry or find partners with appropriate NGOs or agencies, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) advisory has said.

The NHRC wants the government to protect rights of widows on their matrimonial houses and enforce in practice to ensure that she is not ousted from her property. Legal aid should be provided to them to secure uninterrupted living in their homes, it said.