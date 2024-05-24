Home
Nigerian national held; cocaine worth Rs 80 lakh seized

The arrest was made by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Thursday, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 16:30 IST
Mumbai: Police have arrested a Nigerian national from Nagpada in south Mumbai and recovered from him 200 grams of cocaine worth Rs 80 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The arrest was made by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Thursday, he said.

The police found the Nigerian national moving in a suspicious manner during patrolling. As they asked him to stop, he started running. However, he was later nabbed.

"During a search, 200 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 80 lakh in the International market was recovered. After verifying his documents, the police found that he was staying here illegally," he said.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation was underway, the official added.

Published 24 May 2024, 16:30 IST
