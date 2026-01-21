<p>New Delhi: As he takes over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party, becoming its youngest face, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a>’s tenure marks a generational shift within the party. </p><p>In the coming days, a reconstitution of the national team is expected, as well as a meeting of the National Council to ratify the election. </p> .Despite challenges, we will win through hard work: Nitin Nabin's first address as BJP president.<p>A day after he was appointed, on Wednesday, Nabin held a meeting of the party’s office-bearers and heads of its various wings, as well as state presidents and former state presidents. </p><p>Key among the discussions was the election strategy in the five poll-going states, in addition to a strategy on amplifying the VB G RAM G Bill. </p><p>Just hours after he took charge, Nabin also made a series of organisational appointments, naming party general secretary Vinod Tawde as the election in-charge of the Kerala assembly elections, and Ram Madhav as the in-charge of the Greater Bengaluru civic elections. </p><p>Shobha Karandlaje will assist Tawde in Kerala, while Madhav will have as co-incharges Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has been named the election in-charge of Telangana civic polls, and he will have as co-incharges, Ashok Parnani and Rekha Sharma. </p> .<p>Nabin’s appointment, leaders say, is part of a move by the party to reach out to younger generations of voters, as it is keen to make itself a viable choice for younger voters. “The leadership’s choice of Nabin is to send a message that any dedicated organisational worker can rise in the ranks,” a senior party leader said. </p><p>With every president, a new team of office-bearers is constituted. Nabin’s team is expected to have several younger faces, the leader added. Nabin, sources said, is keen on a fine balance. </p> .<p>With Nabin’s elevation, there is also sustained speculation that a reshuffle in the Modi Cabinet is on the cards. Some new faces are expected and some old names might either have a change in roles or are dropped entirely. A meeting of the National Council is expected in the next few weeks to ratify the election. </p>