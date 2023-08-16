Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Vajpayee in Delhi, expected to meet Opposition leaders

The BJP took a dig at Nitish’s Delhi visit, saying that such trips will not make any difference.

In Patna, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It makes no difference whether Nitish Kumar goes to Delhi or Mumbai. Lalu Prasad already told Nitish Kumar to go to Delhi and leave the CM's post for Tejashwi Yadav.”

“But Nitish Kumar is not willing to leave the CM's chair. Let me make it very clear that the BJP-led NDA will form the government again in 2024 and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term,” Prasad was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added, “Narendra Modi is the only option, and he will become the PM again in 2024. As far as Nitish Kumar is concerned, he is organising the wedding procession for 2024, but who is the groom (contender for the PM's post)?”

On Nitish’s visit to Vajpayee’s memorial, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said, “It is good that Nitish Kumar has gone to Delhi to pay tribute to the late Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Nitish became CM of Bihar only because of Vajpayee.”

Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi asked how Kumar can respect Vajpayee and at the same time, say that he does not respect other BJP leaders, including the prime minister.

"Let him meet opposition leaders in Delhi, it does not make any difference at all. Nitish Kumar has been totally exposed. Several leaders, including Upendra Kushwaha, RCP Singh and Jitan Ram Manjhi, left the Mahagathbandhan because of his behaviour and the performance of his government," Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan dismissed the comments made by the BJP leaders, maintaining that there was no need to take them seriously.

"Let them all say whatever they want. Nitish Kumar has gone to meet I.N.D.I.A coalition leaders in Delhi, as he and our leader Rahul Gandhi played a crucial role in uniting all Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Khan said.

JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar claimed that BJP leaders have no right to comment on Kumar or the I.N.D.I.A bloc. "They believe in toppling governments, not in governance," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)