No difference within party over CWC resolution on Hamas: Congress

BJP general secretary Vijayvargia had, in a post in Hindi on X, said: "Extremely condemnable. CWC has passed a resolution in support of Palestine regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas."

"The Congress has once again passed a resolution taking a decision against national policy and national interest. How low will the Congress stoop to to please the people of a particular religion?

"Now, the Congress is ready to compromise with terrorism also. We and our party have also been in the opposition but never took any step against national interest. The Congress's hand is with terrorism," Vijayvargia said, referring to the opposition party's poll symbol.