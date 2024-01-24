JOIN US
Homeindia

No one can imagine I.N.D.I.A alliance without Mamata Banerjee: Congress

The grand old party says Trinamool Congress is an important pillar of opposition unity.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 09:30 IST

Bongaigaon: The Congress on Wednesday said no one can imagine the existence of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc without West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam as part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Banerjee's party TMC is an "important pillar" of the opposition alliance.

"No one can imagine the I.N.D.I.A alliance without Mamata ji. The I.N.D.I.A bloc will fight the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and all (partners) will participate," he said.

"Banerjee said that defeating BJP in the Lok Sabha polls is the prime responsibility of all of us," Ramesh added.

(Published 24 January 2024, 09:30 IST)
