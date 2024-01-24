No one can imagine I.N.D.I.A alliance without Mamata Banerjee: Congress

Bongaigaon: The Congress on Wednesday said no one can imagine the existence of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc without West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam as part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Banerjee's party TMC is an "important pillar" of the opposition alliance.