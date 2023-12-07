No question of ‘equitable treatment’ to US, Canada allegations on Khalistani operatives: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said there was no question of “equitable treatment” of the United States and Canada with regard to claims of involvement of Indian officials in the killing or its planning of Khalistani operative in foreign soil, as Washington has provided with evidence while Ottawa has not.

Jaishankar's remarks came in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour when CPI(M) MP John Brittas asked whether it was a fact that there is "no equitable treatment" of the US and Canada on the issue and sought details about the status of the charges levelled in the US while referring to media reports on the issue.

The Minister said the US has provided "certain inputs" as part of India's security cooperation with Washington and "those inputs were of concern to us" because they were related to the "nexus of organised crime, trafficking and other matters".

“So, because it has a bearing on our own national security, it was decided to institute an inquiry into the matter and an inquiry committee has been constituted. Insofar as Canada is concerned, no specific evidence or inputs were provided to us,” he said.