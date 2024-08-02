No systemic breach of NEET-UG papers, leak only limited to Patna and Hazaribagh: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said there was no systemic breach of the NEET-UG 2024 papers, adding that the leak was only limited to Patna and Hazaribagh, reported ANI.
The top court was explaining in detail its decision to not allow a re-test of NEET, amid the paper leak row.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, "We have come to the conclusion that there was no systemic breach in NEET UG 2024 exam beyond Hazaribagh and Patna. We have held the answer by IIT Delhi was the correct one. We have said that NTA must now avoid the flip flops which has happened now because it does not serve well.
"These issues such as rear door being kept open in strong room etc, then granting compensatory marks, grace marks which led to 44 getting 720/720; we have highlighted all errors of NTA and thus committee should identify and rectify these. These issues which have arisen must be rectified by the union of India this year itself so that it is not repeated," he added.
The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials said Thursday.
The charge sheet lists that the accused were allegedly involved in the paper leak and other irregularities, they said.
More to follow...
