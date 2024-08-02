No systemic breach of NEET-UG papers, leak only limited to Patna and Hazaribagh: Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, "We have come to the conclusion that there was no systemic breach in NEET UG 2024 exam beyond Hazaribagh and Patna. We have held the answer by IIT Delhi was the correct one. We have said that NTA must now avoid the flip flops which has happened now because it does not serve well.

"These issues such as rear door being kept open in strong room etc, then granting compensatory marks, grace marks which led to 44 getting 720/720; we have highlighted all errors of NTA and thus committee should identify and rectify these. These issues which have arisen must be rectified by the union of India this year itself so that it is not repeated," he added.