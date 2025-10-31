Menu
'Nobody can call 'India' as 'Indian State & J&K,' NIA opposes Kashmiri separatist Shabir's bail plea in SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, referred to Shah's old speeches in 1990s, and asserted that nobody can say "Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir".
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 14:21 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 14:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNIAbail

