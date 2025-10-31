<p>New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday strongly objected before the Supreme Court to the use of words "Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir", instead of "India", by Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, while opposing his bail plea in a terror funding case. </p> <p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, referred to Shah's old speeches in 1990s, and asserted that nobody can say "Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir". </p> <p>The matter was before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. </p> <p>Mehta told the court that NIA's counter-affidavit was filed on Friday. </p> <p>Accordingly, the bench gave time to Shah to file a rejoinder. </p> <p>"We will hear this matter on November 14," the bench said. </p> <p>Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, apearing for Shah, submitted that he was not keeping well and urged that the case may be listed on Monday. </p> <p>The court, however, decided to hear the matter on November 14.</p>