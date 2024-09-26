Not proper for two courts to hear same matter: Delhi High Court on Subramanian Swamy's plea on revocation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre whether it has taken any decision on a representation filed under Citizenship Act, 1955 asking it to inquire into allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has British citizenship.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Om Prakash Shukla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by BJP worker from Karnataka, S Vignesh Shishir.

The bench fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.

In the PIL, the petitioner had claimed that he has done detailed enquiries into the issue of Gandhi being a British citizen and has got several new inputs.

He also claimed to have accessed confidential e-mails from the UK government on the issue.

The PIL further said that in the mails, the UK government has indicated that it has records of Rahul Gandhi's British nationality but it has refused to disclose details on the ground that this is "personal data" of Gandhi and as per General Data Protection Regulations framed under the UK's Data Protection Act, 2018, the British government cannot provide this information unless it gets a signed letter of authority from Gandhi.