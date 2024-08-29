Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NSA Ajit Doval in Colombo to attend security conclave

The Conclave with its Colombo Secretariat brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSA’s from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 11:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Colombo: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived here on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday.

Officials said the Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) is due to make a call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Conclave with its Colombo Secretariat brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSA’s from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.

Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the Conclave.

The conclave deals with maritime security counter-terrorism and cyber security with India bringing to the fore its own strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2024, 11:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri LankaAjit Doval

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT